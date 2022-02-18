Challenge your family (whatever size and shape you are) to count and capture the town, with the Pemberton Community Centre’s weekend long challenges, and WIN!

The Pemberton and District Community Centre invites families to participate a Photography Competition and a Guess How Many Contest for Family Day, over the Feb 18-21 weekend, for a chance to win some awesome prizes.

The photography challenge is a great way to get out in nature and capture the essence of Pemberton. The winner’s artwork will be displayed on this years Fall/Winter Recreation Guide and they will receive a $100 gift certificate to Pemberton Valley Supermarket!

Submit your photo by 6pm Tuesday February 22 by making a Facebook or Instagram post and using the hashtag #PembertonBCFamilyDay2022 or emailing pemrecinfo@pemberton.ca.

You can also enter the Guess How Many contest, a kind of scavenger hunt around town, to peek in store windows and estimate the volume of things in a jar!

Designed before pandemic restrictions lifted, this contest is self-guided, physically distanced, all-ages friendly and supported by a ton of wonderful local business. It runs from Feb 18-21. Grab a map and get guessing.

Pick up a map, or view online, this self guided, physically distanced, contest taking place between February 18-21. The map will lead you to eleven different local Pemberton storefronts. Each participating business will provide a jar, such as a jar of coffee beans at a local coffee shop, filled with an item to guess the count! Whichever family guesses the closest number (or above) to the amount in the jar wins that stores prize, valued at $60. Guesses must be submitted by 6pm on Tuesday February 22 via email to pemrecinfo@pemberton.ca

All non-winning contenders will be entered to win one of the following prizes:

$100 to Pemberton Valley Supermarket

$50 to Backcountry Pizza

$25 to Lynx Cafe

Participating Businesses and their prizes:

1) Pemberton and District Community Centre – 10x Pass and a Lacrosse Ball

2) Pemberton and District Library – Gift Basket of family games & puzzle bundle

3) Pemberton Dance Studio – 2 winners

– one will receive a $30 toque or dance shorts &

– one winner will $30 off a Dance program

4) A Chef’s Life – $60 Gift Certificate for meals in store

5) Stay Wild – 12oz Keep Cup, Blume Reishi Hot Cocoa Blend and a Blume Milk frother

6) Rona – Small Kitchen appliance

7) Mount Currie Coffee Company – $50 Gift Card to MCCC

8) Mynt Salon – Gift Basket of products

9) Mile One Eating House – $100 Gift Card to Mile One

10) Backcountry Pizza – 2 Pizzas and a 6-pack of soda

11) Animal Barn – Pet Tent and a Jar of Treats

https://www.pemberton.ca/municipal-services/recreation-services/family-day-2022

The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler is also offering free admission for youth and children, 18 years and under, with a paying adult, on Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20. To learn more, visit https://slcc.ca/family-day-weekend-2022/