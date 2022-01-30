A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
Nature doesn’t actually exist. You are Nature. Nature is you.
I’ve heard this said – that “nature” – as an entity separate from us, that we need to care for, or enter for our health, or stop wrecking, isn’t actually a thing. There isn’t anything called “Nature” that is outside of us, or beyond us, or distinct from us. It is a concept grounded in a false premise… of our distinctiveness, our separation.
But the colonization of my mind, in which I am, and have been, functionally, for generations, separated from nature, from the land of my ancestors, from my lineage, is so profound, that even when I hear it, I can’t quite GET it. On a bodily level. I have such a strong sense of Nature as being that photograph of the beautiful untouched forest, and of me as me, a being of flesh and hair and brain matter dressed up in clothes… I can’t overlay the two on top of each other.
So, I keep holding on to the idea, like a beautiful smooth pebble I picked up and had to put in my pocket. I keep inviting it to whisper to me: you are nature, nature is you (which is a lot of what decolonizing my thinking has been like, holding on to an idea until it begins to unravel and enter into me…)