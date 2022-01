In case you didn’t make it past my rant about the origins of the twelve days of Christmas, today is the TL;DR reminder that the Lions Club will chip your Christmas tree (if you can drag it through the snowbanks) at the Pony parking lot on Saturday January 8, for donation. Drop by between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related