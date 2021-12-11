What is the best way to communicate natural hazard information for Sea-to-Sky residents? Survey invites your thoughts, offers prizes

Natural hazards. Yep. We live with the risk, in a dynamic environment, that is getting more dynamic through climate change impacts.

Residents in the Sea-to-Sky Communities (e.g., Lions Bay, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton, Lillooet, Squamish Nation, and Lil’wat Nation) are invited to take part in a survey conducted by students from the The Centre for Natural Hazards Research (CNHR) from SFU, on how natural hazards are best communicated.

This inquiry is a collaboration between emergency managers in our region, SFU, the Centre for Natural Hazards Research and the Canadian Mountain Network.

As thanks for the 20-30 minutes required to complete the first survey (a second will follow in 4 weeks, requiring an additional 5-10 minutes), you could win one of 27 prizes, including cash (up to CAN$ 500), gift cards, and emergency preparedness supplies!

The survey includes questions about emergency preparedness, evacuation experience, commonly used natural hazard resources, and preferred communication methods.

Fill in the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/naturehaz

For more information about the survey, please visit the CNHR website https://www.sfu.ca/cnhr/news/engagement.html



