A feast-to-go, for friends at Zero Ceiling: order now for December 3 Family Dinner, as they’re selling out fast!

Support Zero Ceiling from the comfort of your own home, by sharing a delicious Family Dinner meal box with those you love.

This is the final fundraiser of the year for Zero Ceiling – a three-course meal box, donated by hotels and restaurants, that was a sell-out success last year, and that supports the Work 2 Live Family Dinner program at Zero Ceiling.

The Family Dinner meal boxes serve two and have been carefully crafted by some of Whistler’s finest chefs at the Hilton Whistler, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, Peaked Pies, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Nesters Market. They come ready to eat: simply pick up in Whistler on Friday December 3 from 4pm – 6pm, warm at home and enjoy with loved ones. Family Dinner is $99 (plus taxes and fees.)

You can also choose to pair your dinner with a bottle of wine, a four pack of beers or a soft drink, by purchasing an add-on or at pick up.

Why not give the gift of Family Dinner? Select the “Gift a Box” option, and the Zero Ceiling team will even gift wrap and include a note for your recipient.

because Family Dinner is about more than just a delicious meal. It’s about connecting with family, with community, and with those who need our support this holiday season.

Why Family Dinner?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, vulnerable youth and youth experiencing homelessness continue to be affected at disproportionate rates. Not only is stable, affordable housing more out of reach than even, but so are many services, supports, and access to basic necessities as the cost of living rises.

That’s why Zero Ceiling created the Family Dinner program: so the youth and graduates from the Work 2 Live program can experience cooking and sharing a meal in a family environment. This is a way to tackle food security and help young people form healthy habits that will last a lifetime. Family Dinner has become a weekly highlight of life in the Work 2 Live program. Through the simple act of sharing food, Family Dinner brings people together, starts conversations, and creates a vital sense of community.

Last year, inspired by how much everyone in the Zero Ceiling programs looked forward to Family Dinner, even through isolation and social distancing, they decided to share the love, and create a fundraiser with a feast in a box.

There are only 150 Family Dinner meal boxes available. Each box contains a delicious three-course meal to feed two people. Ticket sales end on November 30, so don’t wait: purchase your box now!

Ticket link: https://zeroceiling.org/family-dinner-fundraiser/

Can’t Buy a Box? Enter the Raffle Instead!

If you want to support Zero Ceiling’s wonderful Work 2 Live program and their weekly family dinners, but can’t do a meal box pick-up on the 3rd, you can still support the program, by gifting someone a box (if they can pick it up), or by buying a raffle ticket instead. Prizes include

A 5-Day Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card

A 5-Day Whistler Mountain Bike Park Pass

One night stay at Nita Lake Lodge with two Swedish massages

$100 Sushi Village Gift Card

Raffle tickets are only $10 (or 3 for $25.)

Buy them online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/family-dinner-fundraiser-2021-tickets-182054288277