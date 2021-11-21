A Morning Ceremony

Weyakpa Najin Win, Woman Stands Shining, Pat McCabe, of the Dine Nation, was asked recently (see yesterday’s post for the recording of her talk): what can I, as a white-bodied non-indigenous person, with little sense of my ancestry, and no real connection to the land where I live, be part of this, of all of this? How can I have a little bit of what you have, of what you’re talking about, without appropriating your culture?

And she answered, you can do morning ceremony. Wherever you are. Whoever your people are. You can go out in the morning, with a little offering to the day, and you can offer yourself, as a co-creator and collaborator to life, light and love.

What might this look like for you? What if you try it for a week and see what happens?

Published by Lisa Richardson

