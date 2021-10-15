Order your shirts by November 7, young men!

I am excited to share with you the latest t-shirt opportunity from the wonderful language revitalizers at the N’Quatqua Child and Family Development Centre – this time, it’s a chance for the young men, age 13-18 to hear their names and roles called.

Í7mats grandchild

ápa7 boy, man

sqaycw skúza7 son

qéqtsek older brother

stunc nephew

snúk̓wa7 friend, relative

núxwa7 sweetheart

Do you hear all the names you are known by, young man? How beloved you are, to so many people? How needed you are, by so many people? People you know, and people you don’t yet know… people you see and people you maybe don’t get to see…

This t-shirt offering is the 5th in the series, created to honour people in the community and their identities and roles and belongingness… and to restore fluency in Ucwalmicwts.

Coming soon:

ucwalmicwts t-shirt #6: girls 0-12yrs,

ucwalmicwts t-shirt #7: boys 0-12yrs.

click on this to hear pronunciations from fluent speakers or go to: www.FirstVoices.com

available colours: indigo blue and sky blue

This offer is available until Nov 7, 2021.



Questions ? email: lisa.sambo@nquatqua.ca

Are you an off-reserve N’Quatqua young man who is 13-18 years old?

Are you a young man who is living in N’Quatqua and 13-18 years old?

If you answered YES to one of the above questions, you are eligible to receive ONE FREE ucwalmicwts t-shirt.

Follow the link to place your order

https://urstore.ca/group/nquatqua-young-man-t-shirt

or email Lisa with t-shirt size and colour, or phone 604-452-3584, or stop by N’Quatqua Child and Family Development Centre

Are you a non-N’Quatqua member and want to buy an ucwalmicwts t-shirt?

Are you a N’Quatqua member and want to buy an extra one for yourself?

Are you a N’Quatqua member and want to buy some for your friends or relatives?

Do you have a 0-12 year old boy and want to buy one for him?

If you answered YES to one of the above questions follow the link to buy ucwalmicwts t-shirt #5.

They are $18.95 each.

https://urstore.ca/group/nquatqua-young-man-t-shirt-pd