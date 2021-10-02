It’s Fire Safety Day, tomorrow, at the downtown Pemberton barn, 10 – 3

Join the Pemberton Firefighters Association at the Downtown Community Barn tomorrow, Sunday Oct 3rd 2021 for the PEMBERTON FIRE SAFETY and CHIPPER DAY – Bring your yard waste down for free disposal

*FIRE EXTINGUISHER TRAINING with real fire to extinguish!

AUTO-EXTRICATION DEMO, Watch the jaws of life in action!

FIRE PREVENTION INFORMATION STATIONS- sign up for a FREE FireSmart home assessment.

KIDS FIRE FIGHTER ACTIVITIES – Lots of fun for the kids, come and meet the firefighters and check out the trucks.

