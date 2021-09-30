Free admission to the SLCC today and this weekend

Want to learn about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Whistler?

Visit www.slcc.ca/ndtr

This Thursday, everyone is encouraged to reflect on the intergenerational harm that residential schools have caused Indigenous families and communities, and to honour those who have been affected by this injustice.

Honour them. Get to know the original people of this land by name and by heart. Visit the SLCC Ambassadors with free admission all weekend and TRUTH programming all day Thursday.

Thanks to the generous support from the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, the SLCC will be free admission on September 30th. There will be personal moments shared from Elders, songs from Knowledge Keepers, and the voices of Indigenous youth will be heard. Please join us, on this day or any day. Free Admission continues throughout the weekend of October 1st thanks to our supporters and and sponsors, including CIBC and Whistler Blackcomb. Open 10am-5pm TUES-SUN.