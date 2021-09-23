Veronica Woodruff from Stewardship Pemberton Society joins the Pemberton and District Public Library tonight, virtually, to talk about an exciting initiative that proposes to manage the Mt. Meager landslide debris.
The ongoing erosion and transportation of the slide debris is significantly affecting the capacity of the Lillooet River.
She will review the context, the restoration proposal, discuss the importance of partnerships in addressing climate change-induced natural hazard risks, and invite you to get involved.
This meeting will be held on Zoom, at 7pm. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrde6uqTIrE9T2wVbYck9jaImUgqpjX7oT%20?fbclid=IwAR3Fr4iRMVr5jGpIhJVLaYY3DWB76l94tXMKtD6z1UzJRdeMeGk0N6kgx1w
AND there’s more! Tomorrow, between 10 and 6, stock up on reading material at the Friends of the Library’s annual Book Sale. Books by donation, available outside Blueshore Financial.
Sign up for the Library’s newsletter to stay up to date with all the good happenings: https://libraries.us18.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=4edac3be9c878a1154cb6b757&id=025ac38fc8
3 thoughts on “Free talk: Mount Meager Slide Debris Management, tonight 7pm”
Will the talk be recorded?
Thanks Liz
>
Am inquiring now, Liz… thanks for your question.
Hi Liz, The Library just advised that yes, they are definitely planning on recording it. You can contact the Library for the link the following day if you are unable to attend.