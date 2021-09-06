Toonie Races are back! And they start tomorrow

PORCA is stoked to announce the return of the Toonie!

Village Yoga Pemberton will be sponsoring the course with a little warm-up stretch to get you started. Bring your toonie* and tight hamstrings to PORCA’s first in-person event in 18 months!

It’s all happening tomorrow, Tuesday, September 7th!

Meeting location: One Mile Lake beach

Sign in starts: 6 pm

Yoga starts: 6:15 pm

Ride starts: 6:30 pm

Prizes from Village Yoga Pemberton and gift certificates from Lululemon will be up for grabs. PORCA will also be selling the Lululemon Trails for All shirts, so if you’re waiting to see one in person, bring your credit card*.

Apres: While PORCA recognizes that we are all excited to catch up with our community, they are erring on the side of caution and postponing all apres events for the fall.

All riders must be be PORCA members and must have a membership prior to showing up at sign-in. Please respect social distancing at sign-in and the start. Bring and wear a mask if you feel comfortable.