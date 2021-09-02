Is it your turn to forgive me? A poem by John Roedel

I do not like being the first person to make an apology. So this poem, from John Roedel, who is currently winning the internet, as far as my feed is concerned (he’s moving so many people and being shared so widely), kinda resonated.

Is it your turn to forgive me
or
is it my turn to forgive you?

I can’t remember either.

To be safe we better just forgive
each other at the exact same time.

Here’s how:

We will hold hands
so that your wrist
presses right up 
against mine.

And now we wait
until our pulses
match each other.

And now we close our
eyes and pretend
that our veins are
rivers of empathy

and now the seasons are changing

and now the mountains are melting

and now the water is rising

and now the rivers are growing together

and now the barren
space we let grow
between us is being
flooded with stretching
vineyards of clemency

and now exotic wildflowers
are growing everywhere

everywhere
everywhere
everywhere

and now all we know is an ocean

and now we are swimming
in the same tides of understanding

and now the two of us are endless again

and now we are the
newborn children of forgiveness

open your eyes
look down at our wrists
wrapped around each other

and now I forgive you
and now you forgive me

and now I see you
and now you see me

and now can’t you feel it?

~ this rising river
~ this rolling ocean
~ this endless us

this rushing mercy

~ john roedel 

(johnroedel.com)

Published by Lisa Richardson

