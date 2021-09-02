Is it your turn to forgive me? A poem by John Roedel

Did you know that at @blackbirdbakerypemberton the black birds actually come ask for food? 😅 I wanted to feed him/her but I'm not sure bread is safe for birds. This blackberry scone was delicious though 👌

A regulated nervous system... what's that like? 😅 just kidding but it's been hard, for many of us lately I'm sure. I'm glad I got to learn what a nervous system even is and then seen this post today. I know what I need to work on, and I am not alone 🙏💝

