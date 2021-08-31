One Mile Lake to be de-trashed by Divers for Cleaner Lakes, in partnership with Pemberton Arts Council

The Pemberton Arts Council is partnering with Diving In: The Art of Cleaning Lakes and Oceans to turn trash into treasure!

This October, Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans will be working with Pemberton locals to remove trash from One Mile Lake. Date to be announced.

The Pemberton Arts Council is looking for a local artist to turn these recycled materials into original artwork for a touring show. Watch out for a Call to Artists, coming soon.

Stickers by @getting_salty_ on instagram are available for $2 at all the Sea to Sky cleanups, free if you take part in a cleanup! All proceeds go towards supporting this project.