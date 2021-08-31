One Mile Lake to be de-trashed by Divers for Cleaner Lakes, in partnership with Pemberton Arts Council

The Pemberton Arts Council is partnering with Diving In: The Art of Cleaning Lakes and Oceans to turn trash into treasure!

This October, Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans will be working with Pemberton locals to remove trash from One Mile Lake. Date to be announced. 

The Pemberton Arts Council is looking for a local artist to turn these recycled materials into original artwork for a touring show. Watch out for a Call to Artists, coming soon.

Stickers by @getting_salty_ on instagram are available for $2 at all the Sea to Sky cleanups, free if you take part in a cleanup! All proceeds go towards supporting this project.

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s