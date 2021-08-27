How’s business? Support IS available. Call Mandy and ask what’s there for you.

A provincial grant (administered by the Northern Development Initiatives Trust (NDIT)), is funding a new position at the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, devoted to supporting businesses and local organizations.

Mandy Rousseau, a Pemberton-raised local and now-Whistler resident, is bringing her lifelong familiarity with the region and her skills as a marketing contractor, events organizer, and fund developer, to the role.

Mandy Rousseau

SLRD Regional Business Liaison

Telephone: 604-894-6371 x.261

Email: mrousseau@slrd.bc.ca

Mandy started in June and is helping to assist businesses and non-profits to navigate the supports available during COVID-19, and the pandemic recovery period.

She works with businesses one-on-one, and in cooperation with various economic development organizations, to evaluate and access available supports from Federal, Provincial or other sources.

Which means, if you need help, or are wondering if there are supports available for you, you can call her and ask.

Everything you share is in absolute confidence, and you can rely on her savvy and experience in translating bureaucrat-ese, in writing grants, and her understanding of the programs available, to make a stressful experience navigable.

Give her a call and find out if any of the support mechanisms might suit your operation or organization, or might support an idea you want to bring into being.

The Regional Business Liaison is a one-year term position from June 2021 – June 2022, funded by a provincial grant administered by NDIT, so give her a call now.

https://www.slrd.bc.ca/services/economic-development/regional-business-liaison