Par-Tee time! Zero Ceiling’s first in-person event since 2019 is September 23

A regulated nervous system... what's that like? 😅 just kidding but it's been hard, for many of us lately I'm sure. I'm glad I got to learn what a nervous system even is and then seen this post today. I know what I need to work on, and I am not alone 🙏💝

