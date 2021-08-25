Par-Tee time! Zero Ceiling’s first in-person event since 2019 is September 23 August 25, 2021August 23, 2021 There hasn’t been much opportunity to host in-person events or to celebrate what’s been accomplished or to get-together since COVID-19 appeared on scene… but that doesn’t mean that the team at Zero Ceiling went on vacation. They doubled-down on their efforts to provide support, housing security, work opportunities, to young people who have experienced homelessness or unstable housing.Zero Ceiling’s mission is to provide young people experiencing homelessness with supportive housing, employment, professional support, life skills, and outdoor adventure that empowers them to live healthy and independent lives.We were all affected by the pandemic in 2020, but Zero Ceiling was positioned to see that the impacts were distributed unevenly – the most vulnerable took the biggest hits. This energized the team who came to see their work as providing a safety net, so youth know they have someone behind them no matter what.So, while I personally became deeply insular and worked on my own mental health, stayed home, supported my family, navigated work shifts etc, a handful of incredible humans worked extra hard, expansively, in direct service of people in need. Their 2020 Impact Report was a chance to reflect, and realize that, Zero Ceiling accomplished more than they could have ever imagined. “We secured our own housing, expanded our supportive employer partnerships, strengthened our life skills and support programs, met elevated mental health needs, and supported more youth than ever before through our Work 2 Live program.”2021 (despite our biggest hopes at the turning of the year) didn’t prove to be a reprieve.So, the Thursday September 23 Par-Tee for Zero Ceiling, presented by Race & Company LLP, is a chance to come out of our shells, and celebrate, and support this amazing organization.Choose your foursome at Whistler Golf Club for a charity golf tournament on Thursday, September 23. With a Texas Scramble format, you don’t have to be pro to take part – and maybe even take home a prize.Entry costs $840 per foursome and includes:a round of golf for fourcomplimentary golf cart rentalrefreshmentsrange warm-upchance to win prizesa tax-deductible donation to Zero Ceilingand all taxes and gratuitiesThere are limited tee times available, so book yours today!Book your tee time todayCOVID-19 Safety PrecautionsWe’re so excited to see you on course and your safety is our first priority. Whistler Golf Club and Zero Ceiling strictly adhere to all Public Health Orders, and we ask that you do too. Before making your booking, please consider all current PHOs, and be aware that they may change.Please review Whistler Golf Club’s comprehensive COVID-19 Safety Precautions before placing your booking. Staff will be strictly enforcing these safety precautions throughout the day. Share this:TwitterLinkedInFacebookPinterestEmailTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Lisa Richardson View all posts by Lisa Richardson