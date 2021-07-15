Your body is a landscape, your insides are a universe

Look closely and carefully at this photo… and tell me what you think it is?

Does it look like an aerial view of a city? A beautifully designed community? A garden or park?

A futuristic world? The ultimate playground?

My imagination was dreaming away when it popped up on my Facebook feed, thanks to friend Kera Willis, and then I stumbled on this credit: it’s a human cell. It’s the most detailed model of a human cell to date, obtained using xrays, nuclear magnetic resonance, and cryoelectron microscopy data sets.

How vast, intricate and beautiful we are. Through and through.