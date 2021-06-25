The Pemberton Farmers Market opened for the season on June 4 and is now building steam! Wear your mask, bring a bag, celebrate local.

Vendors include Blackwater Creek orchard, Alpine Honey, Pemberton Meat Co, Ogre Acres (with Pemberton grass fed beef), Qwal̓ímak Nlep̓cálten (the Lil’wat farm).

200 Degrees Bakery | 200degrees.ca

Alpine Honey | alpinehoney.ca

Blackwater Creek Orchard | blackwatercreekorchard.com

Devine Gardens + Ice Cream Sandwiches

Fort Berens | fortberens.ca

Four Beat Farm | fourbeatfarm.ca

Helmer’s Organic Farm | helmersorganic.com

Lil’Wat Farm – Qwal̓ímak Nlep̓cálten | https://www.facebook.com/nlepcalten

Nidhi’s Cuisine | On Facebook

Ogre Acres Farm | www.facebook.com/Ogre-acres-farm-119681298202328

Pemberton Meat Company | pembertonmeatcompany.com

Stony Mountain Farm | stonymtnfarm.com

Square Root Food Truck by Snowline Catering | On Instagram

Seed to Culture | seedtoculture.ca

Whistler Elixir | whistlerelixir.com

Willowcraft Farm | On Facebook

If you’re wanting to be efficient, and just bee-line to your favourite vendor, you can check out the new interactive map, which is updated each week.

Resilient local food systems are the things that are going to keep us alive, healthy and fed, through changing times, climate upheaval and other disruptions. If you want that safety net to support you in the future, then support them now, so they’ve got the roots and networks and bandwidth to survive and flourish.