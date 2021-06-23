The Pemberton Library’s Summer Reading Club starts June 25

Summer is for fun, chilling, taking the pressure off. And it’s good to remember that reading is important!

Research shows that kids who read four or more books over the summer are better prepared for the coming school year and don’t experience the ‘summer slide’ —the loss of reading and learning skills during the summer break. Reading over the summer months really does make a difference!

The Pemberton and District Library are among our community’s champions for literacy and for kids… and they know that summer is busy! They’re the last people on Earth who want reading to feel like a burden or a chore.

This year the theme of the Library’s Summer Reading Club is Crack the Case!

It’s been designed to be easy for families to take part in by providing a whole range of fun activities that will fit around your family and your summer plans.

What is the BC Summer Reading Club?

The BC Summer Reading Club is a free reading program for children. It is a great way to practice or improve reading skills over the summer, meet new friends, learn more about your community and library, and have fun!

Who can join?

The BC Summer Reading Club welcomes all children aged 5-12 year-olds and their families to participate and provides a free, accessible, and fully inclusive program.

How do we join?

Registration for Summer Reading Club opens on June 25th, 2021. To register your child please contact us by phone (604-894-6916) or visit us. Library staff will be happy to register your child for free and give them everything they need to join the Summer Reading Club.

How does it work?

Each child is given a passport filled with top-secret missions to be completed over the summer, most of the missions can be done anytime over the summer. For each completed mission, your child will earn ‘points’ which are tallied on a leader board. Additionally, children receive a reading record to help keep track of their summer reading. For each day they read (including books read together) for 15 minutes or more they will be given one point. Visit the library to redeem your points and add them to our leader board. At the end of the program, the child with the most points in their age group will win a grand prize! In the case of a tie, we will hold a tie-breaker event to determine a grand champion for that age group.

Throughout the program, there will be opportunities to win other prizes, and everyone who completes the program will receive a medal and certificate. For more information, and to learn about other free activities for kids, drop into the library, or call us at 604-894-6916.

About the artist

Zoe Si

Zoe is a cartoonist and illustrator who uses her life-long passion for humour by sharing stories through pictures. She discovered her love for drawing at the age of 5 when she realized her dream job would be to illustrate the images in the books she read. Instead of pursuing art school, Zoe ended up going to university and became a lawyer. However, she never stopped drawing and began to post her cartoons online on her widely popular Instagram (@zoesees). Eventually, she was offered an opportunity to illustrate her first children’s book, and she now makes art full time.

Zoe’s works include a number of children’s books including the Wolfie & Fly series (2018), The Sorry Plane (2019), and the upcoming picture book The Sorry Life of Timothy Schmoe to be released in the spring of 2021. In addition to books, Zoe contributes cartoons to The New Yorker and other publications, and still regularly shares comics on her Instagram.