Self Employment Program Info Session, Friday June 25, 11am

If your boss drives you crazy, or a brilliant idea has been keeping you up at night, why not consider starting your own hustle and becoming your own boss?

The Work BC Self-Employment Program has helped launch lots of businesses in our community – you’d be surprised.

Learn about what’s involved, and how you can secure support and resources to launch, before you leap.

This information session is co-hosted by the Sunshine Coast and Sea to Sky corridor Libraries, on June 25, at 11am. Register at https://gv-ymca-ca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrc-ysqDguH9LrXME_sg7ZzVaXlb1m0UqG