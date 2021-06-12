June is National Indigenous History Month, and the community book club will discuss There There by Tommy Orange, June 24 at 7pm

The idea of June being National Indigenous History Month, as if history isn’t history, or as if some history belongs to you and some history belongs to me, is weird to me. Still, let’s take the invitation to challenge ourselves. Learn our country’s history. Learn it from a different perspective or voice than you might be used to. Step out of the overculture, and open to stories you might have sidestepped in your life.

Try There There on for size, and then gather in real life (or zoom, if you prefer), at the library to discuss.

I love fiction for its heart-opening capacities. Reading Richard Wagamese’s book Indian Horse with my book club was a huge point of entry for me, in understanding residential schools.

One of The New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year and winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award, Tommy Orange’s wondrous and shattering bestselling novel follows twelve characters from Native communities: all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not yet realize. Among them is Jacquie Red Feather, newly sober and trying to make it back to the family she left behind. Dene Oxendene, pulling his life together after his uncle’s death and working at the powwow to honor his memory. Fourteen-year-old Orvil, coming to perform traditional dance for the very first time. Together, this chorus of voices tells of the plight of the urban Native American—grappling with a complex and painful history, with an inheritance of beauty and spirituality, with communion and sacrifice and heroism. Hailed as an instant classic, There There is at once poignant and unflinching, utterly contemporary and truly unforgettable.

