A new rainbow wall in the community declares you are all beautiful and perfect and worthy of love and belonging

Students at L’Ecole de la Vallee, led by teacher Maude Cyr, have completed a beautiful project for the community – transforming a concrete wall outside the Pemberton & District Community Centre into a rainbow mural.

The wall was chosen intentionally, because of its location beside the youth centre, skate park and Community Centre – as a declaration that as a community, we support and include all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Bravo to Maude, and thanks to the Village and SLRD for supporting the project, the students who proudly helped paint the wall on a Saturday, and Magal Lalonde-Legault who helped tape the stripes, to whom we can offer thanks for how perfectly straight the lines are!