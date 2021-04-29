This is Spud Valley. So don’t chuck store-bought potato peels on your compost.

Recently on the Pemberton Food and Farm facebook page, someone asked a question I had never thought to ask.

I knew it was important not to introduce potatoes to the soil here – as a seed potato region, no potatoes can be planted here that haven’t come from here. This protects the seed potato farmers from virus, which Pemberton seed potatoes have been since they first started being cultivated.

Only Pemberton potatoes are allowed to be planted here. So when you’re ready to plant potatoes, secure seed from the Women’s Institute Plant and Bake Sale, or at RONA.

But some smart person connected several dots and asked: well, should I avoid composting my store-bought potato scraps? And the answer ie yes.

Photo by Michelle Beks, seed potato grower extraordinaire.

A home compost pile won’t get hot enough to kill some pathogens. Potatoes in your compost bin can also be a source of late blight. The best way to guarantee that your potato pieces and peelings (from store-bought non Pemberton potatoes) don’t cause harm, is to trash them, instead of composting them.

An even better thing, of course, is to buy Pemberton potatoes. Or grow your own. (But always, from a local source of seed potato.)