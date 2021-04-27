Transit survey needs your input, before midnight tomorrow, April 28

If you ever ride the bus, or want to ride the bus, let the Lil’wat Nation leadership and our local authorities at the Village and SLRD know about your needs, desires and concerns.

Lil’wat Nation, the Village of Pemberton and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District are undertaking a study to see how effectively transit is meeting your needs.

With the feedback you provide, they will have a better understanding on how to deploy and prioritize resources.

Currently the Village of Pemberton administers the Pemberton Valley Transit System with BC Transit, on behalf of the Village, SLRD Electoral Area C and the Lil’wat Nation. Funding for the system is cost-shared between the SLRD, the Village of Pemberton, the Lil’wat Nation and BC Transit.

The survey should take 5-10 minutes. Click here to share your experiences.