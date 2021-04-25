Shout Out – to scholars and level 4 carpenters for hard work and accomplishments

At the end of March, Lil’wat Nation shared the announcement from St’at’imc Education and Training that 7 students had been awarded $1000 bursaries as Winter 2021 recipients of the St’át’imc Lifelong Learning Scholarship Awards Program,
Congratulations:
Katisha Paul – Lil’wat
Austin Whitney – Xaxli’p
Steve Harry – Xaxli’p
Aurora Terry – Xwisten
Nikki Wallace – Lil’wat
Dylan Whitney – Xaxli’p
Shyla Morgan – Ts’kw’aylaxw
— celebrating success.
Congratulations too, to Lamarr Williams, Joey Andrews, Clara Edwards, Elliott Peters, and Samantha Andrew, for passing your level 4 carpentry.
Working hard and investing in yourself as a student, a learner, is a huge accomplishment. May you go from strength to strength and find paths open up before you bring you joy.