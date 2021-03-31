If you could tell tourists just one thing, when they’re visiting this region, what would it be? Fill in survey by April 9

Here’s your chance to share what is top of mind, or the most important understanding you’d like to provide visitors to the Sea to Sky corridor. The survey below provides opportunities to rank certain educational messages, to help develop campaigns and communications that might help address some of the negative impacts of tourism on the region.

Managing and Educating Travelers Visiting the Sea-to-Sky Corridor

The Sea-to-Sky Destination Management Council (S2S DMC) is seeking your input on managing and educating travelers in our region.

When it’s safe to travel again, and destination marketing can resume, the tourism industry, as well as both local and provincial governments and Indigenous communities, will have a key role in managing and educating their own residents and visitors on how to travel and recreate throughout the Sea-to-Sky corridor in sustainable, respectful, and responsible ways.

The Sea-to-Sky Destination Education Initiative aims to develop and deliver corridor-wide communications, to ensure those in the destination, and researching the destination, understand the shared values of the communities along the corridor, while encouraging responsible behaviour and sustainable practices.

As a valued partner, we ask that you please take 10-15 minutes to complete the Destination Education Survey. The objective of the survey is to obtain feedback on prioritizing themes and messages. Your input will help guide and shape this key Destination Education Initiative.



Please complete the survey by April 9, 2021.

Start Survey Here or copy and paste the survey link in your web browser: https://destinationbc.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0kbvPDVeSqTsfJk

For survey-related questions, please contact Nancy.Flello@DestinationBC.ca.



To learn more about the Sea-to-Sky Corridor Destination Education Initiative click here.

About the S2S DMC

The Sea-to-Sky Destination Management Council (S2S DMC) was created in 2020 to implement the Sea-to-Sky Corridor Destination Development Strategy. The Sea-to-Sky planning area, for the purposes of this strategy, includes the communities from West Vancouver and the North Shore, Bowen Island and other island communities through to Lillooet and Gold Bridge. Representatives from destinations throughout the Sea-to-Sky corridor (North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Bowen Island, Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton, Lillooet, Bridge River Valley, and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District), Indigenous communities, and the provincial government have provided their expertise in outlining priorities to begin the long-term implementation of the Sea-to-Sky Destination Development Strategy.