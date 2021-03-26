Send a postcard, be part of an exhibit – deadline June 15

The Pemberton Art Council has a fun idea – to create a collaborative community exhibition, called STRONGER TOGETHER. And YOUR are invited to be part of it.



Postal art is an art movement centered on sending small scale art works through the postal system.



Create a small work of art on the back of a postcard responding to this statement: STRONGER TOGETHER

Your artwork should come through the postal system and be stamped by the post office.

You may create your artwork on a blank postcard provided by the Pemberton Arts Council (look for printed postcards at various locations around town) OR create it on a separate 4″ x 6″ surface using this printable template.

create it on a separate 4″ x 6″ surface using this printable template. Post the card on its own or put the work in an envelope and post the envelope.

All media are welcome.

All postcards arriving by June 15, 2021 will be exhibited in a community collective exhibition located at the Pemberton & District Community Centre.

OPTIONAL: include your name, email, your work’s title, and/or a brief description of your artwork.

EXHIBITION PRESENTATION

The STRONGER TOGETHER exhibition will feature postcard artworks that are submitted between March 2021 and June 15, 2021.

SUBMISSION DETAILS

MAIL POSTCARDS TO:

The Pemberton Arts Council

PO Box 1169

Pemberton, BC V0N 2L0

STRONGER TOGETHER EXHIBITION DATES

JUNE 30th to AUGUST 31st at the Pemberton & District Community Centre

QUESTIONS?

Please contact:

pembertonartscouncil@gmail.com