Write a haiku in honour of Spring

To celebrate spring, which sprang/was sprung (?) officially on Saturday, the Pemberton & District Library invites you to effuse and wax lyrical (or not so lyrical) about the season, with their Haiku Contest.



Pemberton in Spring

At the public library

A haiku contest

✍️Write a haiku about spring in Pemberton—what you love; what you notice; what inspires you. Your haiku must conform to the 5-7-5 syllabic structure and be about spring in Pemberton to qualify.

✍️Entries will be accepted from March 20th – April 17th, 2021

and we’ll announce the winners on May 1st, 2021.

✍️You can submit up to four haikus per entry, and enter as many times as you like.

✍️The contest is open to all ages in two categories: Under 14 and 14+

Download an entry form here: http://ow.ly/OdJr50E46tN

Or visit the library to pick up an entry form!