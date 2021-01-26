Working in a Good Way: webinar for allies of recreation and reconciliation, Wednesday January 27 7pm

Our love of recreation can become a pathway for connection. Shared by our friends at PORCA. Hope to some local outdoor enthusiasts there!

This Wednesday, the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC’s webinar series kicks off for 2021 with:

WORKING IN A GOOD WAY

Best practises and lessons learned for settlers and Indigenous peoples collaborating as allies and accomplices in recreation and reconciliation.

Over the past decade, the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program has played a central role in trails and outdoor recreation community fostering and supporting reconciliation between settler Canadians and Indigenous peoples. Co-Founder and Director Patrick Lucas and Tom Eustache of the Simpcw First Nation will discuss and share their lessons learned from their work together building trails and relations throughout the province. They will review and discuss the best practices outlined in the Working in a Good Way best practises guide authored by Lucas and recently published by the Outdoor Recreation Council with the support of the Provincial Trails Advisory Body.

Webinar length is 60 minutes (40 minute presentation followed by 20 minutes of dialogue).

Please register for the webinar here

Presenter Bios:

Patrick Lucas, mcip rpp – an award winning registered professional planner, settler and aspiring ally to Indigenous communities, Patrick is passionately committed to fostering and supporting authentic reconciliation and the unsettling of Turtle Island. Over the past fifteen years Patrick has had the honour of working alongside Indigenous mentors and teachers, learning the pathways to build relationships between First Nations and non-First Nations based on trust and respect. As the Founder and Director of the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program, Patrick has assisted numerous communities to develop trails, recreation, and tourism plans leading to enduring social and economic development while supporting the decolonization of the trails and mountain biking.

Tom Eustache –a proud father and husband, Tom is a former councilor of the Simpcw First Nation, People of the River, a Secwepemc community who have lived on their lands and territories in the North Thompson Valley since time immemorial. Throughout his life, Tom has always worked to instil in his children, and the youth of his Nation the value of sport and healthy living. Over the past decade he has led an effort to build more than 15km of single track nature trails and support his people to reconnect to their traditional territories.

Details

Date:January 27

Time:7:00 pm – 8:00 pm PST

Organizer

Outdoor Recreation Council of BCPhone:1+604-873-5546Email:outdoorrec@orcbc.caWebsite:orcbc.ca

Details at https://www.orcbc.ca/event/working-in-a-good-way-webinar/?fbclid=IwAR39h-laHGykTge2JxWLab7JYMpvmbcF_YTeTfFGK3SBSY_2kY5osUs2nks