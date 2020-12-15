Pemberton Santa Tour, Saturday 19 at 2:30pm

Santa is getting the papal treatment, thanks to the wonderful crew at Pemberton Emergency Services… He’ll be driven around the Pemberton neighbourhoods to spread holiday cheer on Saturday, 19 December, at 2:30pm.

The map shows the route. Please stay close to your neighbourhood to avoid crowding and practice social distancing, so that this groovy initiative spreads joy and cheer, (and nothing else.)

Route: Starting at the Pemberton Fire Station – heading up Dogwood St – Eagle Drive to Pemberton Meadows Road – turning down Camus St and looping around Prospect street to Frontier Street – Past the community barn, through the roundabout – Down Aspen Boulevard – Turning around at the high school – back through the round about and down Portage Road – Up the highway to Park street – back down the highway turning onto Vine Road, down through the peaks and back to the highway – Out to the Glen – Up Harrow Road – Left onto Hemlock Street – Down Laurel Street to Balsam Street – Back to the Highway – Out to Pemberton Farm Road East – Up Pinewood and turn around.