Sighted: the rare seasonal gingerbread spotted owl

I learn so much from John Tschopp’s birding emails and photos – and am thrilled to share his holiday greetings, and this announcement of a sighting of the rare seasonal gingerbread owl.

Spotted towhee
Steller’s Jay
BC Chickadee

Besides the regular winter birds, like Towhee, Steller’s Jay, Junco, BC Chickadee, I found these rare Spotted Owls in our yard. They appear to be this year’s hatch. What a surprise! I hope this finds you in good health and I wish next year will be better for everybody. Happy Holidays and good birding! ~John Tschopp

Published by Lisa Richardson

One thought on “Sighted: the rare seasonal gingerbread spotted owl

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s