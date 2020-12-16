Sighted: the rare seasonal gingerbread spotted owl

I learn so much from John Tschopp’s birding emails and photos – and am thrilled to share his holiday greetings, and this announcement of a sighting of the rare seasonal gingerbread owl.

Spotted towhee

Steller’s Jay

BC Chickadee

Besides the regular winter birds, like Towhee, Steller’s Jay, Junco, BC Chickadee, I found these rare Spotted Owls in our yard. They appear to be this year’s hatch. What a surprise! I hope this finds you in good health and I wish next year will be better for everybody. Happy Holidays and good birding! ~John Tschopp