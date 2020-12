Holiday Hampers for those in need this season.

If you are in need of a little extra help this season please contact the Pemberton Main office for Sea to Sky Community Services to fill out an application over the phone at 604-894-6101.

If you would like to donate to help someone in need please click on the link below. A charitable tax receipt will be issued for your donation.

http://www.sscs.ca/programs/christmas-hampers/