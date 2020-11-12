The sun will rise again

Here’s something the wise and wonderful Rachelle Walker shared earlier this week, and gave me permission to repost. One of the greatest losses I have endured in my life is a friend who ended her own life, and if I could travel back in time and say anything to her, I’d want to say, I know you can’t see the light right now, but it’s still there. I’d say, remember that tunnel we walked through when you spontaneously flew over to join us in Spain, how long it was and how scary it was wondering if a train would come and how the light was so far off it was as if it wasn’t there at all? But there was a light, there was an end to it. Remember that awesome adventure we had on the other side of it? I still think about that. And I would say, now, now that I know better, “what can I do to help you endure this darkness? Does my hand on your back help? Does my breathing and mm-mmming on the other end of the line help? Does the sound of my feet along the tracks, reminding you that I’m here in this tunnel too, help?”

Need a number to call? https://thewellnessalmanac.com/resources/

Over to Rachelle, with deep thanks for her permission to share these words and image.

Worry not, for the warm summer sunsets will be back. They’ll be back, just like the sun and the moon rise and set each day.

What I love about this photograph is that it glows the way it does because darkness is present; liminal and alive.

/Trigger Warning/⚠️

In BC, we are heading into another lock down. While it is only supposed to be for 2 weeks, we don’t know what will happen after. While it is only supposed to be 2 weeks, let’s not forget that many who face mental health difficulties can be, and have been, more easily triggered during these times. Heck, folks who don’t know mental health struggles are getting to know them now.

I am all for getting things back to “normal,” and I know that the protocols put in place are meant to do so. But I also know of two too many suicides, within my own sphere, since the first lock down hit. In my life, I know of more suicide deaths than covid deaths, within circles of people I know.

Check in with your people, for real. Not everyone is happy, learning new skills and crunching through exciting projects right now.

This is a loving reminder that while we are experiencing this covid thing as a collective, not everyone is having the same experience.

It isn’t a bad thing to share the light of our joy, it’s needed. But let there be space for the depth of our sadness too. There is a place for both to exist harmoniously here, with our feet planted on the earth.

And so, I just want to say that I love you.

And that the summer sunsets will be back.

And that the snow is beautiful and magical too.

And that I’m here holding this place where we can glow with the dark, and be okay.

And my arms are open to all of you.

(meant in two ways, you get me😇)

And I mean that from the bottomless well of my soul.

—

Words and photo by me 🌟

In frame is my beautiful friend @natalieollivier ♡