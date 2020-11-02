Feasting for Change reports a thriving season

Something to celebrate, from Stewardship Pemberton, as they put a Feasting for Change season to bed for the winter:



2020 has been yet another incredibly successful year for our Feasting for Change (FFC) Programs.

Below are some of the notable 2020 FFC achievements to date;



22 Pemberton Fruit Tree Project harvesting events

3,364 lbs of bear attractants (fruit) harvested

1,832 lbs of fruit donated through local social programs!

690 lbs of vegetables grown, harvested and donated from the Grow it Forward Garden plot.

Many impromptu garden harvest ‘workshops’, through the sharing of knowledge and techniques; enabling members of the community to feel confident and successful in growing their own food.

LOTS of seeds checked out of the Pemberton Seed Library for the 2019 growing season, as well as LOTS of seeds returned/donated to the Pemberton Seed Library ready for next year.

Over 400 volunteer hours!

None of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for the amazing support from our 2020 Feasting for Change funders and sponsors:



Whistler Community Foundation,

Pemberton Wildlife Association,

West Coast Seeds,

Sea to Sky Soils,

Blueshore Financial (Donation Program),

Pilates Integrated Pemberton,

and

Prime Vision (Organizers of the 2019 Fall Clothing Swap).

Let us acknowledge all the businesses and business owners and community organizations who keep investing in community.

Also, a huge THANK YOU to the amazing Volunteers, Participants, Program Coordinator, FFC Youth Assistant, Grow-it-Forward Head Gardener, and Nature Camp participants for all of their help in making 2020 another successful and bountiful year for the Feasting for Change Programs.

Pemberton Fruit Tree Project Revived!



This summer Stewardship Pemberton was able to connect with local crabapple tree owners within the community and formed a partnership that has enabled us to revive the Pemberton Crabapple Project!

A huge thank you to the 2020 Pemberton Crabapple Project volunteers and partners, and also a big shout out to our funders/sponsors:



Whistler Community Foundation,

Pemberton Legion Branch 201,

and

Prime Vision (Organizers of the 2019 Fall Clothing Swap).

Are you looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for colleagues and family? Our limited 2020 Pemberton Crabapple Jelly is now available for purchase at wholesale price of $84/ case of 12.

All proceeds from the sale of our Crabapple Jelly go straight back in to funding next year’s Feasting For Change initiatives that aim to: Reduce human-bear conflict, strengthen local food systems, provide food for those who need it, tighten the fabric of communities, reduce greenhouse gas emissions through supporting the local food movement and promote food sovereignty, sustainability and security.



Interested in purchasing some bulk Jelly? Please send us an e-mail.