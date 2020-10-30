Fierce tender rising

As my son falls asleep on my arm I am reminded of a feeling I have come to recognize:

the feeling of fierce-tender rising,

and holding steady.

If I put it in words, the words are a kind of pact:

I will do everything in my power to keep you safe.

And then I realise:

no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Me,

and all the fierce-tenders

rising 

together

must make sure 

there are no more George Floyd’s

calling for their mothers.

These are not the prayers we long to hear.

These are not the ways we want our names used.

If one is failed,

All are failed.

Let us be fierce

in our commitment,

to tend to each other.

Let us tend fiercely to this desperately beautiful world.

Published by Lisa Richardson

