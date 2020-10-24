If you have not opted for a mail-in vote, or advance voting, today is the day to cast your ballot for your representative here in the West Vancouver -Sea to Sky riding for the British Columbian legislature.

Your three candidates are:

the NDP’s Keith Murdoch, Green candidate Jeremy Valeriote, and current MLA, Liberal Jordan Sturdy.

Our local polling booths are open from 8 am to 8pm on Saturday – at the Pemberton Secondary School, and Ts’zil Learning Centre.

Voters have an assigned voting place on General Voting Day. (For West Vancouver – Sea to Sky residents, our “assigned” voting places are below.)

Normally it is faster to vote at your assigned voting place, but you can vote at another voting place if it is more convenient to you.

Don’t forget to take with you:

Valid ID that shows your name and home address.

that shows your name and home address. Your Where to Vote card . Look for it in the mail from Elections BC before advance voting starts. Bringing it with you to the voting place will make voting faster and easier.

. Look for it in the mail from Elections BC before advance voting starts. Bringing it with you to the voting place will make voting faster and easier. Your own pen or pencil to mark your ballot, if you wish.

to mark your ballot, if you wish. A mask to wear in the voting place, if you wish. We encourage voters to wear a mask when they vote to protect others. You will not be asked to remove your mask to vote.