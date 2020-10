At the Mouth of Lillooet Lake, 2020

16 x 20 inches. Oil on canvas.

by Levi Nelson

Levi Nelson is sharing some of his recent school projects, as he takes a “plein air” painting class with artist Damian Moppett.

As Nelson explains, Plein Air painting is the traditional method of painting landscapes out in the wild. It has its challenges, like weather and hauling equipment, and learning to move gracefully through the woods while your french box easel clunks around.

Levi Nelson, Swift Fog in the Lower Seymour, 2020

24 x 30 inches. Oil on canvas.