Win $2000 for a short film! Local filmmakers invited to showcase their perspectives at Whistler Film Festival

The Whistler Film Festival has just debuted the Sea to Sky Shorts Showcase, a new regional filmmaking competition with a $2,000 prize for the winning film.

The showcase aims to connect audiences to the community while highlighting filmmakers from the Sea to Sky region – from Horseshoe Bay through Squamish and Whistler to the Pemberton Valley inclusive of Birken and D’Arcy.

The catch: You only have 20 days to make it happen and it has to be shot within the Sea to Sky region!

20 local filmmakers will be selected to produce a five-minute short film in 20 days and premiere it as part of the Sea to Sky Shorts Showcase.

The filmmakers will be selected based on the overall concept, creativity and originality presented as a 15-second video pitch, think of a TikTok or Instagram story, plus tell us how you’ll use your own social media platforms to spread the word!

The films will be presented on WFF’s online festival platform as WFF’s Sea to Sky Shorts Showcase during the Whistler Film Festival between December 1 to 20. The winner will be revealed and screened at WFF’s Awards Ceremony on December 20. The winning film will receive a $2,000 cash prize.

How you interpret the theme is entirely up to you. You can shoot live-action, animation, stop-motion, documentary, use actors, cutouts, puppets or animals, the choice is yours. There are no restrictions on your creativity, just capture the magic of our communities.

Selected participants will receive access to the Whistler Film Festival + Content Summit, as well as participate in a 90-minute workshop focused on creating and marketing their short film.

The deadline for applications is October 18 at 11:59pm PST. There is a $20 application fee.

Details at whistlerfilmfestival.com/talent/sea-to-sky-shorts-showcase/