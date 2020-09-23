Feast with your fam, in the comfort of your home, and raise funds for Zero Ceiling. Order now for your Oct 3 feast

Big fundraising events might be on hold, but Zero Ceiling’s life-changing programs aren’t.
So this year, you can support Zero Ceiling from the comfort of your own home, by sharing a delicious Family Dinner with those you love.

The Family Dinner meal boxes for two are carefully crafted by some of Whistler’s finest chefs. They come ready to eat: simply warm at home and enjoy with family and friends.

Of course, Family Dinner is about more than just a delicious meal. It’s a chance to reconnect over shared food, stories, and support for our community. Join from 7.00 – 7.30pm for a virtual celebration of the last year at Zero Ceiling, and see how your support can transform lives.

Family Dinner Box for two – $89

Saturday October 3

Only 100 boxes available

Every Family Dinner meal box raises funds to empower young people to build healthy, sustainable lives in the Sea to Sky Corridor. Each box contains a delicious meal for two people, plus access to our virtual Family Dinner with Zero Ceiling from 7.00 – 7.30pm.

Add-on wine and beer packages available.

Go to https://zeroceiling.org/family-dinner-fundraiser/ to place your order.

