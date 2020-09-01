Pemberton Fire Rescue is recruiting

I just read the book Firefighter Zen: A Field Guide To Thriving in Tough Times, by Hersch Wilson, a volunteer firefighter based in the US. The subhead got me, because who doesn’t need a little help thriving these days… and the motto, Be brave. Be kind. Fight fires, felt particularly on-point.

Camaraderie and community, Wilson writes, are the keys to resilience. Also: in tough times, you are what you practice. Fire practice helps fire fighters be helpful in a crisis, and that bleeds into their everyday ways of being. It made me think: hmm, what do I practice? What do I do regularly, that can be an offering to the world?

If camaraderie appeals to you, you might want to apply to volunteer with the Pemberton Fire Rescue – now recruiting.