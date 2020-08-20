Art HOP infuses Pemberton with fresh art

When you can’t do things the way they’ve always been done, you need creativity and adaptability. Who better to model this than artists? Pemberton Arts Council shows the way, launching Art Hop, an exhibit of 28 local artists that has exploded out of galleries and studios, and been installed in stores, restaurants and businesses all around town.

It’s a self-guided, social distancing tour. Find the dots to view local artists’ work.

You can get to know the work of Natasha Louise Plumridge at Village Yoga (or take a class and practice in front of her wall-sized mural!

Or check out Francis Dickinson’s fabric art at The Flour Pot. (She also runs workshops to learn how to dye yourself!)

Explore Karen Love’s newfound obsession with black birds, appropriately at Blackbird Bakery.

Inspiration isn’t hard to find, if you open your eyes to it. And the Pemberton Arts Council has just made this amazingly simple.

Help spread the word by posting your favourite art-encounters on instagram and tag the PembertonArtsCouncil and #PembertonartHOP – it’s all happening Aug 15-Sep 30, 2020.

