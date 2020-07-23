What has been your most pressing issue during the pandemic? Let the Mayor’s Task Force know where to focus their attention

The Mayor’s Task Force, instigated by the Village of Pemberton. wants to know what your most pressing issues have been during the pandemic. Your responses will assist to collectively identify and prioritize issues and opportunities and begin to develop community-informed solutions.

Reflecting on your experiences, how might we create a stronger community moving forward?

 

Share via ThoughtExchange:

👉 https://my.thoughtexchange.com/254725730

 

ThoughtExchange’s platform uses ratings to determine key issues, themes and the importance of the thoughts and ideas shared with the community.

Screen Shot 2020-07-22 at 2.14.18 PM

As COVID-19 is ever evolving, please return to this link as often as possible over the coming months to contribute additional ideas and rate new thoughts added by others to help inform the Task Force’s important work.

 

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s