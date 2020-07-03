Chamber launches Love Pemberton, Buy Local campaign, to support community’s businesses

The Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce announced that, to coincide with launch of Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, they are also launching a Buy Local initiative.

LOVE PEMBERTON, BUY LOCAL

As the economy continues to reopen we want to keep the need to support local businesses top of mind and thank our community for shopping local. To do this we’ve worked with Sumire Designs to develop the collateral below graphics and collateral (stickers, widow decals, poster and floor decals). We plan to distribute by the end of the week. If we don’t make it to you please stop by the Visitor Info Centre next week from 9:30 am-4pm to and pick some up while supplies last.

Please watch for support us in sharing our post on social media over the coming days. We’d love to have local businesses comment and thank our community.

Pemberton Visitor Info Centre

The Visitor Info Centre will be open daily from 9:30-4pm starting Sunday June 28. Stop in and say hello to Nicole and Isobelle who are both back again this year!

SHOW YOUR LOVE. Shop local.