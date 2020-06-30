Message from the SLRD Chair, June 26

via SLRD

From Chair Tony Rainbow:

We have arrived at Stage 3 of the Province’s re-opening plan. While that is welcome news, let’s not get carried away! Stage 3 is not a return to pre-COVID conditions.

The BC advisory says:

Travel is different this year. The precautions you take at home should also be taken when you are away. Some towns, communities and regions who rely on tourism are eager to welcome B.C. visitors with safety measures in place. Others might be hesitant to welcome outside visitors this summer and people need to respect that. We encourage British Columbians to be respectful of the communities you plan to visit and be safe as you enjoy the many beautiful locations across our province.

As I said last week, many of our First Nations communities are very concerned for their people, especially their elders, so please factor this into your decision about which lake to go to, which trail to hike.

Further advice from the Province is: When you hit the open roads this summer, you are not leaving COVID-19 behind. Consider the health and safety of people in your bubble, and whether you want to take any extra risks. If you decide to travel, take the same health and safety precautions you do at home.

Wash your hands often

Practice safe distancing, 2 m

Spend time in small groups and open spaces

Clean spaces often

If you are feeling sick, stay home. No exceptions. If symptoms develop while travelling, self-isolate immediately and contact 8-1-1 for guidance and testing.

Premier Horgan said this week that “this summer is not the summer for your family reunion at the cottage.” Even within our region, each community is at a different stage of “re-opening” so even though we are at Stage 3, we should still be thinking locally and thinking about what we can do with friends and family close to home.

It is also important to remember to play and to recreate safely. Search and Rescue teams have been having a busy time so if you are venturing up a mountain, going on the water, riding some of the great trails in the region, please plan and think ahead so that you reduce the chance of becoming a SAR statistic.

Finally, unfortunately Stage 3 does not signal an end to the demand at food banks. Many families including children are still finding it difficult to secure enough food and continue to need our help.

Remember that you can easily donate to the regional Feed the Need Campaign on the Sea to Sky Community Services website: https://www.sscs.ca/feed-the-need/

I cannot think of a better way to sign off than with Dr. Bonnie Henry’s charge to us: Be kind, be calm, be safe.

Have a great Canada Day next week.

Tony Rainbow

Chair, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District