This #GivingTuesdayNow, give a little foodbank love

Emma Cox is the program manager for the Squamish Food Bank. In this video, she explains the big increase in demand for services the past few weeks – in Squamish, before COVID19, they would typically provide 60 hampers every two weeks to people needing assistance. That has grown to almost 200 hampers each week – a six to seven fold increase in need. This is a trend playing out all through our region – in Whistler, Pemberton and Lillooet and all our micro communities in between.

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District instigated a collaborative fundraising drive to help fill the food bank coffers and respond to this surge in demand.

You can make your donation online, and you can click to designate which community you’d like to support.

If you want to get on the Giving Tuesday gift train, and are able to make a donation to help your neighbours out, go to sscs.ca/FEED-THE-NEED/

Your donation, no matter the size, will make a huge difference to someone living in your community who is struggling right now. It will also help us feel more connected to one another, and make our communities strong for years to come. Please, give generously today.