Sorry, the therapeutic bonfire is over. Burn restrictions in place throughout our region

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say there’s something about man-energy that has trouble sitting still, and when stuck at home, embarks on an immediate brush-burning project. At least, that’s what happened for some, ahem, men I know.

And I think it was somewhat common.

As of March 27, 2020, at the recommendation of the BC Centre for Disease Control, open burning is restricted for all high smoke sensitivity zones across the province, includined Electoral Areas C and D of the SLRD and the Village of Pemberton.

This is to “help reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds. There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function.”

Apart from the health reasons, I can’t help but think it’s related to bored-burning-syndrome, and the reality that we don’t have fire-fighting capacity in case something gets out of control.

These restrictions are currently in place until Wednesday April 15, 2020.

No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires. All category 2 and 3 open fires are no longer permitted. For the time being, this excludes campfires. So there’s still some therapy to be had. But, as is the new Law for these times, be mindful – be considerate of your neighbours, of the wildlife, and of the consequences of things getting out of control. The situation can change daily. Please stay updated with the interactive map. via SLRD