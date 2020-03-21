How to work from home without going stircrazy

Anna Lengstrand is a local artisan and previous instagrammer for the Wellness Almanac. She recently shared a few of her tips on working from home, for those who suddenly find themselves pacing the carpet and wondering how to cope.

A lot of people are being forced to stay at home right now. And many have to start working from home. This is something I’ve done now for over 4 years, and many friends ask me how I stay motivated with self-discipline, and not letting myself be distracted. So I thought I’d share some tips

.

. * I get up very early everyday and have my set routines

* I schedule my days, weeks, and months ahead in a calendar. I decide early in the morning (or day before) what my work hours need to be that day, and what time I can take a break. And I make sure that I stick to it. I could have regular hours set which is great, but I move them around a bit depending on the weather since we have a farm

* I also decide what my tasks are for that day that I need to work on, and double check deadlines so I can prioritize what’s really important to stay on track

* I schedule in paper-work-days * Check things off the list as I complete them, it’s very satisfying!

* Put that phone far away from me

* I have a dedicated work space where I’m only working (not chilling), it could be a special corner in your house or a room. When I leave that space I’m off

* I love working from home being my own boss with all the freedom and responsibilities that comes with it