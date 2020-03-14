Pemberton Community Centre and Library closed, until further notice

It is rather unfortunate timing, given spring break just got underway, but then again, coming down with coronavirus would be a helluva lot more inconvenient.

The Village of Pemberton announced last night that, out of an abundance of caution, the Pemberton & District Recreation Cetnre and the Rec (Youth and Seniors Centre) will be closed, from today, Saturday, March 14, until further notice.

Refunds will be issued for all program and venue rental fees.

This also means the Pemberton & District Public Library will be closed. (Visit their website for all the services you can access online – like Overdrive for books, Libby for online courses, or Rosetta to learn a new language!)

The Village will continue to monitor this changing situation daily and will provide regular updates via our Facebook page and website.

On Thursday, the provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry announced:

advising against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, including the US.

if you do travel outside of Canada, please self-isolate (stay away from school or work) for 14 days upon your return.

cancel all community gatherings and events planned for 250 people or more

Wash your hands frequently

if anyone in your family is sick, please stay home

If you or a family member may have been exposed to COVID19, call your local primary care provider, or 811, to arrange for safe testing. Please don’t just show up at the clinic. Call first, and be walked through the appropriate protocol.

Stay up to date via Facebook, but don’t spend too much time there. Nature is there for you. If you’re feeling stressed, take a moment to pause and understand that those around you are feeling it too. Check in, by text, with friends.

And when in doubt, use the Star Wars light sabre method to maintain a healthy distance from fellow rebels, or Stormtroopers. (Thanks for sharing, Mason Ducharme.)