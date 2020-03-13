Levi Nelson’s work to hang in the Audain Art Gallery

About a year ago I pointed at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler and said, “one day my art is going to be in there.” My wish came true today, years before I ever imagined it would. To be amongst artists that I admire like Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Sonny Assu, Shawn Hunt, Jack Shadbolt, Jeff Wall, Beau Dick, and many others is a tremendous blessing. I am in no way comparing my work to these masters , but it is a privilege I must acknowledge.



“Nations in an Urban Landscape, 2019” is now a part of the Audain collection and I am extremely proud of this accomplishment! To quote Lucian Freud, “Sucess is 20% talent and 80% hard work” words I’ve guided my art practice with since I entered the halls of Emily Carr University of Art + Design. Thank you, thank you, thank you!