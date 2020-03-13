Levi Nelson’s work to hang in the Audain Art Gallery

Levi Nelson, who we’ve been unashamed fans of since first encountering his work (and through his brilliant instagram takeover for us), has earned a place among the masters. His recent piece, “Nations in an Urban Landscape, 2019” , has been acquired as part of the Audain Art Gallery’s personal collection.

Nations in an Urban Landscape, 2019 by Levi Nelson

On Thursday March 12, Nelson shared the news via his Facebook page:

About a year ago I pointed at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler and said, “one day my art is going to be in there.” My wish came true today, years before I ever imagined it would. To be amongst artists that I admire like Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Sonny Assu, Shawn Hunt, Jack Shadbolt, Jeff Wall, Beau Dick, and many others is a tremendous blessing. I am in no way comparing my work to these masters, but it is a privilege I must acknowledge.

“Nations in an Urban Landscape, 2019” is now a part of the Audain collection and I am extremely proud of this accomplishment! To quote Lucian Freud, “Sucess is 20% talent and 80% hard work” words I’ve guided my art practice with since I entered the halls of Emily Carr University of Art + Design. Thank you, thank you, thank you! 

Congratulations, Levi. Here’s to your hard work and your devoted and courageous inquiry into life.

