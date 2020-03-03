This is a washroom and you are a person, and those are all the “labels” we need

The Rec Youth Centre has completed the installation of a Gender Neutral Washroom.

“Gender neutral” refers to public toilets that are not separated by gender or sex. They can benefit a range of people with or without special needs, for example people with disabilities, the elderly, and anyone who needs the help of someone of another gender or sex.

They are also valuable for parents wishing to accompany one or more of their young children needing a toilet facility.

The Youth/Seniors centre wanted to make sure that its toilets were fully accessible to all members of society – no matter how they identify, or what needs or supports they might require… the idea is to eliminate any discrimination and harassment for people who may be perceived to be in the “wrong” toilet. Because let’s face it, a toilet is a toilet. And a need to do your business, is a need that none of us can ignore…

This project aligns with The Rec’s goal of creating inclusive programs, services and facilities. Questions? Contact the Maddy Hepner at mhepner@pemberton.ca.