One Blue Dot

Take a minute, please. This is a beautiful reminder of our shared story, our lives interwoven and entwined, of our equality, as bundles of dust on a mote of dust suspended on a sunbeam.

From this distant vantage point, the Earth might not seem of any particular interest. But for us, it’s different. Consider again that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering. Thousands of confident religions and ideologies and economic doctrines. Every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every superstar, every supreme leader, every saint and sinner in the history of our species, lived there, on the mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam. ~ Carl Sagan .

Video directed and created by Joel Somerfield